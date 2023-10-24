TonUP Completes Seed Round Funding Led By TONCoin Fund

According to Foresight News, TonUP, a LaunchPad project for The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, has completed its seed round funding. The funding round was led by TONCoin Fund, with participation from Foresight X, Waterdrop Capital, BitFund DAO, and several angel investors. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed, but the funds will be used to accelerate platform development and market promotion. TonUP aims to help TON ecosystem projects better issue and grow, having previously received grants and support from the TON Foundation.

