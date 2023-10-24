Lens Protocol Announces V2 Mainnet Migration on October 30

According to Foresight News, Lens Protocol, a Web3 social protocol, is set to undergo its V2 mainnet migration on October 30 at 23:00. As a result, the Lens API V1 will stop accepting write-ins and enter read-only mode, while the Lens V2 codebase has been rewritten, refactored, and optimized. A simulated fork upgrade will take place in the testnet environment no less than 5 hours before the mainnet migration. Additionally, the Lens API V2 will be deployed before the migration begins on October 28 at 05:00. This will contain V1 data in V2 format, but will not have any subsequent records, and will be located in the old table. The data will not be made public.

