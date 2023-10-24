copy link
Public Mining Companies Cease Accumulating Bitcoin Since May 2022
Binance News
2023-10-24 03:43
According to Foresight News, Luxor Technologies mining services analyst Jaran Mellerud stated that public mining companies stopped accumulating Bitcoin in May 2022. Since then, their holdings have decreased from 46,000 to 35,000 coins, indicating that they sold more Bitcoin than they mined during this period.
