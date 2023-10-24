Jiangsu Province Unveils Metaverse Industry Development Action Plan

According to Foresight News, the 10th Jiangsu Internet Conference saw the release of the 'Jiangsu Province Metaverse Industry Development Action Plan'. The plan aims to grow the metaverse industry in Jiangsu Province, with a target of exceeding CNY 100 billion ($15.7 billion) by 2026, and an average annual growth rate of over 20%. The plan also seeks to cultivate five ecosystem-leading companies, create 20 specialized niche enterprises, and develop 100 integrated application companies.

