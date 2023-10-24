copy link
Sudoswap Launches NFT Shorting Protocol Sudoshort
2023-10-24 03:04
According to Foresight News, NFT trading protocol Sudoswap has introduced a new shorting protocol called Sudoshort. This selective protocol is built on top of the sudo liquidity pool, allowing liquidity pool owners to permit traders to collateralize Ethereum and borrow their NFTs for a fixed term. Liquidity providers can set limits on borrowing interest rates and minimum collateral amounts.
