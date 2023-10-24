SushiXSwap Launches V2 With Support For Multiple Blockchains And Integration Of USDC

According to Foresight News, SushiSwap's cross-chain trading platform, SushiXSwap, has launched its V2 version. The updated platform now supports Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, Avalanche, and BNB Chain. Additionally, it utilizes the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) to integrate USDC. In the next phase, SushiXSwap plans to expand its services to more blockchain networks, including EVM and non-EVM chains, through integration with Stargate and Axelar.

