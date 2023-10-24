iFlytek Launches Upgraded Cognitive Model V3.0 at Global Developer Festival

According to Foresight News, iFlytek has unveiled the upgraded version of its cognitive model, the iFlytek Starfire V3.0, at the 2023 Global 1024 Developer Festival in Hefei. The company claims that the latest version of the Starfire model has surpassed ChatGPT in overall performance. The iFlytek Starfire V3.0 is an advanced cognitive model designed to enhance the capabilities of artificial intelligence systems. The upgraded version aims to provide improved performance and efficiency in various applications, including natural language processing, machine learning, and data analysis. The Global 1024 Developer Festival is an annual event that brings together developers, researchers, and industry professionals from around the world to discuss the latest advancements in technology and share their insights on the future of AI and other emerging technologies.

