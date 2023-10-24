Modular Blockchain Network Celestia Prepares for Mainnet Test Launch

According to Foresight News, modular blockchain network Celestia has announced its readiness for launch, with plans to first release a mainnet test version. This will introduce features such as Data Availability Sampling (DAS) and the Celestia-node API for aggregation. Following this, the Celestia Foundation will coordinate with genesis validators to collect their genesis transactions, which will be included in the genesis block created by a decentralized validator set. Once the genesis block is finalized through a consensus mechanism by the validator set, Celestia's mainnet test network will go live.

View full text