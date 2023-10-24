copy link
create picture
more
Metaverse Platform HYTOPIA Raises $3 Million In Funding Led By Delphi Ventures
Binance News
2023-10-24 01:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, metaverse platform HYTOPIA, formerly known as NFT Worlds, has successfully raised $3 million in funding. The investment round was led by Delphi Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm. Currently, the company is working on building a transparent and open monetization layer for HYTOPIA, which will be supported by its L2 blockchain and utilize the TOPIA token.
View full text