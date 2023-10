Metaverse Platform HYTOPIA Raises $3 Million In Funding Led By Delphi Ventures

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, metaverse platform HYTOPIA, formerly known as NFT Worlds, has successfully raised $3 million in funding. The investment round was led by Delphi Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm. Currently, the company is working on building a transparent and open monetization layer for HYTOPIA, which will be supported by its L2 blockchain and utilize the TOPIA token.