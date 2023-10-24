LayerZero Adds Support For TomoChain, Expanding Cross-Chain Interoperability

According to Foresight News, LayerZero, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, has added support for TomoChain. This development allows developers to integrate their applications with TomoChain and over 40 other blockchains that have LayerZero endpoints. LayerZero's expansion of support for TomoChain enhances the interoperability between various blockchain networks, enabling seamless communication and transactions. This is a significant step towards fostering a more connected and efficient blockchain ecosystem.

View full text