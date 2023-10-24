copy link
create picture
more
LayerZero Adds Support For TomoChain, Expanding Cross-Chain Interoperability
Binance News
2023-10-24 01:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, LayerZero, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, has added support for TomoChain. This development allows developers to integrate their applications with TomoChain and over 40 other blockchains that have LayerZero endpoints. LayerZero's expansion of support for TomoChain enhances the interoperability between various blockchain networks, enabling seamless communication and transactions. This is a significant step towards fostering a more connected and efficient blockchain ecosystem.
View full text