ConsenSys' Layer2 Network Linea to Launch 6-Week Linea Voyage Event in November

According to Foresight News, ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea is set to launch a six-week event called The Linea Voyage in November. The event will feature 10 activities and 10 core tasks, with over 40 DApps available for users to choose from. Previously reported by Foresight News, Linea introduced a soul-bound token called Voyage XP, which will be retroactively distributed to users, startups, and DApps.

