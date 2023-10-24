PEPE Team Destroys 6.9 Trillion Tokens Worth $676 Million

According to Foresight News, about an hour ago, the PEPE team destroyed 6.9 trillion PEPE tokens, worth approximately $676 million. Previously, on August 25th, the team had sold 160 trillion PEPE tokens, valued at around $15 million, to four CEXs. The remaining 10.69 trillion PEPE tokens were then transferred to the current 0x9f5 address. After the destruction of the 6.9 trillion PEPE tokens, the PEPE team's address now holds 379 million PEPE tokens, worth approximately $3.72 million.

