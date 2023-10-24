copy link
Market Liquidates $1 Billion In Bitcoin Open Interest Contracts In Two Hours
Binance News
2023-10-24 00:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, CoinGlass statistics reveal that in the past two hours, the market has liquidated approximately $1 billion worth of Bitcoin open interest contracts. This marks the largest short liquidation event so far this year.
