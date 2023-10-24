Parity Technologies to Cut 30% of Workforce Amid Focus on Polkadot Platform

According to Foresight News, blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies is set to lay off 30% of its workforce, approximately 100 employees. CEO Björn Wagner stated that the layoffs will affect the market expansion team as Parity shifts its focus towards supporting the Polkadot platform's technology. Previously, on October 12, insiders claimed that Parity Technologies had laid off over 300 people. However, the company denied the rumors, stating that it sought to transfer some of its existing marketing functions to multiple decentralized teams within the Polkadot ecosystem, which would impact the company's personnel allocation in the coming months.

