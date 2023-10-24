copy link
Web3 Creator Platform Async Art To Cease Operations In Coming Months
Binance News
2023-10-24 00:03
According to Foresight News, Web3 creator platform Async Art is set to cease operations in the coming months. All Async NFTs will be stored on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). The Async.Market will no longer support purchasing services by the end of 2023. Additionally, the Async.art platform has already stopped accepting new NFT digital art submissions from users.
