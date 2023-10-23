Film3 Summit to Spotlight Blockchain Technology in Entertainment Industry

According to Decrypt, the second annual Film3 Summit will take place in Los Angeles from October 27-29, highlighting the role of blockchain technology in the entertainment industry. The event, produced by The Squad, a core collective of Film3 enthusiasts founded by filmmaker Jordan Bayne, will be held at the offices of Famecast in Santa Monica. The Squad advocates for the use of decentralized tools to create a more equitable, accessible, and financially viable framework for film production and distribution. The Film3 Summit will feature panels and fireside chats on various topics related to the current state of the entertainment industry and the campaign to disrupt it. Participants in the three-day festival's programming will include Rachel Winter, the Oscar-nominated producer of "Dallas Buyers Club," Miguel Faus, writer and director of the upcoming NFT-funded film "The Quiet Maid," actor Laurence Fuller, and Leo Matchett, the co-founder and CEO of Decentralized Pictures, a nonprofit dedicated to utilizing blockchain technology to revolutionize film financing. This year, the summit will also feature a sister event, the MetaFilm3 Fest, which will take place entirely online. MetaFilm3, a Netflix-like pop-up streaming event accessible to audiences around the world, will be powered by Theta, a decentralized protocol for video streaming. The virtual Fest, launching on October 27 and set to run for one week, will feature multiple panels and the world premiere of multiple films, as well as the blockchain-backed platform debut of others. On-chain technology developed by Theta will enable the festival to securely stream films to registered attendees via NFT passes, which will cost $30 each.

