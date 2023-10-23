Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

University of Chicago Researchers Develop Nightshade Tool to Protect Artists' Digital Work from AI

Binance News
2023-10-23 21:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, researchers at the University of Chicago have created a tool called Nightshade that allows artists to 'poison' their digital art to prevent developers from using it to train artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The tool alters images in a way that contaminates the data sets used for AI training with incorrect information, causing the AI system to misinterpret the image. For example, it could make the AI believe that a picture of a cat is actually a dog, and vice versa. As a result, the AI's ability to generate accurate and sensible outputs would be compromised. If a user requested an image of a 'cat' from the tainted AI, they might receive a dog labeled as a cat or a combination of all the 'cats' in the AI's training set, including those that are actually images of dogs modified by Nightshade. Vitaly Shmatikov, a professor at Cornell University, stated that researchers 'don't yet know of robust defenses against these attacks,' implying that even strong models like OpenAI's ChatGPT could be vulnerable. The research team behind Nightshade, led by Ben Zhao, a professor at the University of Chicago, has expanded their existing artist protection software called Glaze. In their previous work, they developed a method for artists to obfuscate or 'glaze' the style of their artwork. Nightshade will eventually be integrated into Glaze, which is currently available for free on the web or for download.
View full text