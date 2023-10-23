Shiba Inu Co-Founder Hints at Major Partnerships, Shibarium as Potential Catalyst for Price Growth

According to CryptoPotato, Shiba Inu's co-founder, who goes by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, has hinted at significant partnerships during his recent silence on social media. Kusama revealed that he has been in talks with some important individuals and platforms, which could potentially benefit the Shiba Inu community and begin a new phase of the network. As a result, SHIB saw a 2% increase in 24 hours and a 1% weekly increase, with potential for further growth from major collaborations. In addition to potential partnerships, experts have argued that mass adoption and the further advancement of Shiba Inu's layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, could also play a role in a future SHIB price increase. The layer-2 network went live at the end of August and quickly gained attention in the crypto community, achieving notable milestones in terms of transaction volume, number of wallets, and overall activity. The success of Shibarium is viewed as a catalyst for SHIB's price growth.

