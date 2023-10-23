Entity Moves 4,800 BTC From Defunct Darknet Marketplace Abraxas To Coin Mixer

According to CoinDesk, an entity has moved 4,800 BTC ($144M) from a wallet tied to the defunct darknet marketplace Abraxas to a coin mixer. Abraxas closed suddenly in 2015, locking user funds on the website in what was described as an "exit scam." Blockchain analyst ZachXBT reported that the funds remained untouched until this week when the wallet owner consolidated them before transferring the full amount to a bitcoin mixer. A mixer is a tool that jumbles up bitcoin transactions across a period of time by splitting the coins across various wallets. The U.S. treasury was considering labeling coin mixers as a "primary money laundering concern" last week.

