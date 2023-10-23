Lightspark Introduces Universal Money Address Standard For Instant, Secure Payments

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Lightning Network company Lightspark has introduced the Universal Money Address (UMA) standard. The UMA address supports instant, secure, and open payments in any currency, combining human-readable Lightning Network addresses with message delivery and real-time global payment channels of the Lightning Network. The UMA standard aims to simplify the process of sending and receiving payments across various currencies and platforms. By integrating human-readable addresses and real-time global payment channels, users can easily make transactions without the need for complex codes or lengthy conversion processes. This development has the potential to revolutionize the way people conduct transactions, making it more accessible and efficient for users worldwide. As the Lightning Network continues to grow and evolve, innovations like the UMA standard will play a crucial role in shaping the future of digital payments.

