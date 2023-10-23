Blockchain Developer Urges Bitcoin Source Code Updates to Counter Lightning Network Attacks

According to CryptoPotato, renowned blockchain developer Antoine Riard has called for urgent updates to Bitcoin's source code in response to critical vulnerabilities within the Lightning Network. Riard's research paper highlights a specific category of transaction-relay jamming attacks known as 'replacement cycling.' The Lightning Network was designed to address Bitcoin's scalability issues, but replacement cycling attacks can effectively steal funds from Lightning channels without requiring extensive computational power or network interference. Riard's research reveals that an attacker can take control of the channel capacity of Lightning routing hops in certain situations, interfering with the transaction relay on the base-layer Bitcoin network and manipulating the fee-bumping mechanism to intentionally delay or prevent other transactions' confirmation. This type of attack is particularly concerning as it can be executed regardless of network congestion and has serious implications for the broader Bitcoin ecosystem, which has at least 50,000 nodes running the BTC protocol as of October 2023. Riard's paper proposes a series of mitigations at both the Lightning Network and Bitcoin base-layer levels, including local mempool monitoring, aggressive rebroadcasting strategies, and transaction-relay and mempool rule changes. However, Riard argues that the existing mitigations implemented by major Lightning implementations are insufficient against advanced adversaries and calls for fundamental changes in Bitcoin's source code to prevent such vulnerabilities. 'This isn't about patchwork fixes anymore. We need foundational changes in the Bitcoin source code to secure the Lightning Network effectively,' Riard stated. The study also introduces a unique transaction-relay jamming attack category that impacts existing and upcoming protocol versions. These practical attacks enable the unauthorized extraction of money from Lightning channels without network mempool congestion, simplifying the conditions required for a sophisticated Lightning attack. The attacks can target all funds up to the permitted in-flight HTLC value, and a modified form of this attack could also compromise future peer-to-peer extension package relays.

View full text