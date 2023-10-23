SeeDAO Launches Official Version 0.0.1 Of Its App

According to Foresight News, SeeDAO has launched the official version 0.0.1 of its SeeDAO App and plans to release new versions continuously over the next three months. The app will provide members with access to all public goods and services within the city-state. Additionally, the city-state's ecosystem application store will occupy a significant portion of the SeeDAO App. The app will not only be available as a web version but will also be launched for mobile and desktop platforms.

View full text