Australian Exchange GroveX Integrates Shibarium, Vet KUSAMA Offers Collaboration

According to CryptoPotato, Australian exchange GroveX is in the process of integrating Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 blockchain solution, which was launched approximately two months ago. Vet KUSAMA, who identifies himself as the brother of Shytoshi Kusama, the leader of the memecoin project, has offered to collaborate on the integration. Shibarium has recently achieved several milestones, including surpassing 3.5 million transactions and having over 1.25 million wallets. Despite these accomplishments, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) value has only increased by 2.5% in the past 24 hours and 1.5% on a weekly basis, underperforming some other altcoins.

View full text