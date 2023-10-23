Standard Chartered And Deutsche Bank Test Stablecoin Transfers Using UDPN

According to Foresight News, Standard Chartered Bank and Deutsche Bank have attempted to execute stablecoin transfers and transactions using UDPN. During the trial period, Standard Chartered's SC Ventures made several real-time transfers and transactions of USDC and EURS (Stasis Euro stablecoin) to Deutsche Bank's wallet. SC Ventures used the UDPN SDK and API to write code, while Deutsche Bank used a graphical user interface. UDPN is managed by an international alliance of global financial institutions and technology companies. Its vision is to provide a cross-system, efficient, seamless payment solution and infrastructure for compliant stablecoins and CBDCs.

