Uniswap Creator's Experimental Tokens Now Trading At Over $3 Million Each

According to CoinDesk, the first tokens ever created by Uniswap founder Hayden Adams in 2019 as an experiment are now trading at over $3 million per token. The tokens, dubbed HayCoin (HAY), have a total supply of just 4.4 tokens. Initially, these tokens were not intended to hold any value, and a large portion of the supply was destroyed. However, a group of crypto traders discovered the remaining tokens earlier this month and acquired all 4.4 tokens available on the market. The remaining undestroyed tokens were held in a wallet owned by Adams. The limited supply helped boost the price of the open-market coins to hundreds of thousands of dollars shortly after being traded, giving a market capitalization of under $10 million. Adams burned his stash on Saturday, effectively destroying 99.99% of the total supply. Token burns are a way of permanently removing tokens from circulating supply by sending them to an address not controlled by anyone. The 4.4 tokens are the only ones remaining of the first Uniswap coins, which some crypto investors may attach a nostalgic value to, akin to a digital relic. Prices surged to as much as $4.4 million apiece on Sunday, before settling above the $3 million mark on Monday. Traders can purchase a fraction of these tokens, similar to any other cryptocurrency, but Adams remains generally unimpressed. He stated that he will have no future involvement, has burned all the HAY in his wallet, and thinks speculating on it is silly.

