Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Uniswap Creator's Experimental Tokens Now Trading At Over $3 Million Each

Binance News
2023-10-23 10:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the first tokens ever created by Uniswap founder Hayden Adams in 2019 as an experiment are now trading at over $3 million per token. The tokens, dubbed HayCoin (HAY), have a total supply of just 4.4 tokens. Initially, these tokens were not intended to hold any value, and a large portion of the supply was destroyed. However, a group of crypto traders discovered the remaining tokens earlier this month and acquired all 4.4 tokens available on the market. The remaining undestroyed tokens were held in a wallet owned by Adams. The limited supply helped boost the price of the open-market coins to hundreds of thousands of dollars shortly after being traded, giving a market capitalization of under $10 million. Adams burned his stash on Saturday, effectively destroying 99.99% of the total supply. Token burns are a way of permanently removing tokens from circulating supply by sending them to an address not controlled by anyone. The 4.4 tokens are the only ones remaining of the first Uniswap coins, which some crypto investors may attach a nostalgic value to, akin to a digital relic. Prices surged to as much as $4.4 million apiece on Sunday, before settling above the $3 million mark on Monday. Traders can purchase a fraction of these tokens, similar to any other cryptocurrency, but Adams remains generally unimpressed. He stated that he will have no future involvement, has burned all the HAY in his wallet, and thinks speculating on it is silly.
View full text