Whale Trader 9x9x9 Sells 2.36 Million SUSHI Tokens and Buys PEPE
Binance News
2023-10-23 09:45
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain has reported that whale trader 9x9x9 (@9x9x9eth) has sold 2.36 million SUSHI tokens and purchased PEPE. 9x9x9 stated that their losses on SUSHI, including those from exchange purchases, have exceeded $30 million.
