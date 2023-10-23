copy link
Matter Labs Proposes Deployment of WstETH on ZkSync Era Mainnet
2023-10-23 09:23
According to Foresight News, Matter Labs has released a new proposal in the zkSync community, aiming to deploy wstETH on the zkSync Era mainnet. The proposal intends to grant Lido DAO control over the wstETH cross-chain bridge component, which will be designed in collaboration between TxFusion and Matter Labs.
