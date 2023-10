Matter Labs Proposes Deployment of WstETH on ZkSync Era Mainnet

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Matter Labs has released a new proposal in the zkSync community, aiming to deploy wstETH on the zkSync Era mainnet. The proposal intends to grant Lido DAO control over the wstETH cross-chain bridge component, which will be designed in collaboration between TxFusion and Matter Labs.