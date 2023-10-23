Reddit's r/CryptoCurrency Community Removes Moderator Trading Native Token MOON

According to Foresight News, the r/CryptoCurrency community on Reddit, which has 6.9 million users, has removed a moderator who was trading the native token MOON minutes before announcing the decision to end its 'community points' program on Tuesday. Core contributor and MoonsDust founder u/mellon98 stated that they are waiting for Reddit's decision on whether to transfer the contract ownership to the community or to a burn address.

