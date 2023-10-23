copy link
create picture
more
Reddit's r/CryptoCurrency Community Removes Moderator Trading Native Token MOON
Binance News
2023-10-23 08:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the r/CryptoCurrency community on Reddit, which has 6.9 million users, has removed a moderator who was trading the native token MOON minutes before announcing the decision to end its 'community points' program on Tuesday. Core contributor and MoonsDust founder u/mellon98 stated that they are waiting for Reddit's decision on whether to transfer the contract ownership to the community or to a burn address.
View full text