Digital Asset Investment Products See Net Inflows for Fourth Consecutive Week

According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products experienced a net inflow of $65.6 million last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of net inflows. Bitcoin investment products saw a net inflow of $55.3 million, while Ethereum investment products experienced a net outflow of $7.4 million. Investment products shorting Bitcoin had a net inflow of $1.6 million. Solana investment products also witnessed a net inflow of $15.5 million, bringing the total inflow since the beginning of the year to $74 million.

