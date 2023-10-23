copy link
Over 600,000 LINK Transferred to Exchanges in 15 Minutes
Binance News
2023-10-23 07:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, over 600,000 LINK tokens were transferred to various exchanges within the past 15 minutes. A Cobo custody address transferred 200,000 LINK to OKX, while an address starting with 0x5ba3 sent 300,000 LINK to Binance. Additionally, an address beginning with 0xeda0 moved approximately 122,700 LINK to Coinbase.
