Over 600,000 LINK Transferred to Exchanges in 15 Minutes

According to Foresight News, over 600,000 LINK tokens were transferred to various exchanges within the past 15 minutes. A Cobo custody address transferred 200,000 LINK to OKX, while an address starting with 0x5ba3 sent 300,000 LINK to Binance. Additionally, an address beginning with 0xeda0 moved approximately 122,700 LINK to Coinbase.

View full text