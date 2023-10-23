DYdX Community Votes To Connect With Reward Treasury

According to Foresight News, the dYdX community has voted in favor of a proposal to connect the community and reward treasury, with a 99.99% approval rate. The proposal aims to link the dYdX community and reward treasury from Ethereum to the dYdX Chain, enabling governance on the dYdX Chain to provide funding for reward programs, seed the dYdX Chain insurance fund, allocate transaction rewards, and fund other initiatives for the dYdX DAO. The migration requires four steps to ensure that activities on the dYdX Chain are promptly funded by dYdX Chain governance. These steps include ending v3 rewards, upgrading the treasury contract, proposing that dYdX Chain validators attribute accounts on v4, and bridging the released ethDYDX.

View full text