RockItCoin Acquires FirstCoin ATM and Phoenix Crypto, Expanding Bitcoin ATM Network

According to Foresight News, US-based cryptocurrency and blockchain company RockItCoin has acquired two Bitcoin ATM operators, FirstCoin ATM and Phoenix Crypto. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. FirstCoin ATM primarily operates in California and Texas, while Phoenix Crypto covers Arizona. As of now, RockItCoin's Bitcoin ATM network has grown to over 2,000 devices, reaching 47 states across the US.

