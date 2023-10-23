copy link
Wallet Transfers 17,533 TRB Tokens Worth Approximately $1.34 Million
Binance News
2023-10-23 04:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain has detected a recent wallet transfer of 17,533 TRB tokens, worth approximately $1.34 million, to a new address. This new address is speculated to be a deposit address for an exchange.
