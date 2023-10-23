copy link
Oak Grove Ventures Invests In Hardware Wallet Manufacturer Ryder
2023-10-23 03:45
According to Foresight News, Oak Grove Ventures has disclosed its investment in hardware wallet manufacturer Ryder. Ryder is a company dedicated to simplifying Web3 hardware development, and its hardware wallet products rely on social relationships to protect user asset security. Ryder has established partnerships with design studio Anamaly, cryptocurrency fund Bitcoin Frontier Funds, and well-known Bitcoin Layer 2 solution Stacks.
