Linear Finance To Reopen Protocol 2.0 And Introduce AI After Previous Attack

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Linear Finance has announced plans to reopen its Protocol Linear 2.0 and complete the recovery of its mining pool. The company also plans to launch a new website and brand, as well as an order book decentralized exchange (DEX) and multi-collateral staking services. In addition, Linear Finance stated that it will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations.

