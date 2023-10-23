Buy Crypto
Ethereum Core Developer Criticizes EIP-7542 Proposal

Binance News
2023-10-23 03:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum core developer and Geth client developer Péter Szilágyi criticized the EIP-7542 proposal, which aims to standardize the discontinuation of Ethereum historical data storage by research and engineering company Nethermind and Ethereum client Besu. Szilágyi called the proposal irresponsible and accused it of being a hypocritical marketing tactic. He argued that users switch to client X because it is smaller and can still access old data provided by Geth, all while being unaware of the situation with Geth developers. Szilágyi suggested that instead of the EIP-7542 proposal, they could collaborate on EIP-4844 to help archive historical blocks first, and then all clients could delete them at once without affecting market share. However, he expressed disappointment in the situation, stating that he wants to leave Ethereum as even core developers are maximizing their benefits relative to other developers, questioning why he should put effort into making it better.
