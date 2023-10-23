copy link
Early LINK Supporter Trades 612,000 USDC for 55,331 LINK at $11.61
Binance News
2023-10-23 02:43
According to Foresight News, an early supporter of LINK, identified as trader 0xaa9, has exchanged 612,000 USDC for 55,331 LINK at a price of $11.61 per LINK. The transaction took place 30 minutes prior to the report. The trader has been involved in multiple LINK trading cycles since 2018 and has earned a total of $987,000.
