KeePass Users Warned of Phishing Websites in Google Search Results
2023-10-23 01:54
According to Foresight News, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, 23pds, has issued a warning about phishing websites appearing in Google search results for the open-source password manager KeePass. Users who enter these fake websites may end up downloading malware instead of the legitimate software. Cryptocurrency users are advised to be vigilant about security risks. Google has reportedly received complaints and is working to address the issue.
