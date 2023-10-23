Worldcoin Foundation To Pay Orb Operators In WLD Tokens Instead Of USDC

According to Foresight News, the Worldcoin Foundation will pay Orb operators in WLD tokens rather than USDC. Currently, the circulating supply of WLD tokens has exceeded 1% of its total supply of 10 billion tokens. Out of the approximately 134 million WLD tokens issued, 100 million were provided as loans to market makers, and 34 million were distributed as grants to users and Orb operators. As the loans are due to expire on October 24, Worldcoin announced that the agreement will be extended until December 15 this year, with a reduction of 75 million tokens. As part of the agreement, market makers will return or purchase some or all of the remaining 25 million tokens.

