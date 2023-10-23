copy link
create picture
more
Whale Buys 3,574 ETH Using 6 Million USDC
Binance News
2023-10-23 01:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a whale has reportedly purchased 3,574 Ethereum (ETH) using 6 million USD Coin (USDC) about 20 minutes ago. Since October 20th, this whale has accumulated a total of 14,647 ETH, spending 24 million USDC, with an average purchase price of $1,638 per ETH.
View full text