Radiant Capital's RFP-24 Proposal Voting Underway, Majority Opposed

Binance News
2023-10-23 00:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital has initiated voting on the RFP-24 proposal, which aims to incentivize long-term dLP lockers on the mainnet using strategic ARB reserves. The voting period ended on October 26 at 04:16 Beijing time. Currently, the proposal has a 92.88% opposition rate, a 6.86% support rate, and has reached the legal number of participants with 8.1 million voters. The proposal states that the RFP-18 proposal approved the allocation of 30% (1,004,408 tokens) of the original ARB for strategic purposes. The RFP-24 proposal aims to use the remaining strategic ARB reserves of Radiant DAO to incentivize additional long-term DLP lock-ins on the Ethereum mainnet. This serves as an extension of RFP-18 to further stabilize and expand the Radiant protocol liquidity pool. The proposal is referred to as Starfleet Season 2. The snapshot plan is set to begin immediately after Radiant launches on the Ethereum mainnet. Only 12-month and 6-month dLP lockers are eligible to participate in Season 2, and only dLPs locked directly through the Radiant protocol qualify. dLPs locked through third-party yield aggregators will not be directly eligible. The strategic ARB token reserve (1,004,408 tokens) in the RDNT DAO treasury will be allocated to Starfleet Season 2, with the allocation ratio for 12-month lockers being three times that of 6-month lockers.
