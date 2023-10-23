Ergo Proposes Reducing cNETA/NETA Token Supply By 30% And Cancelling BTC Fund

According to Foresight News, Ergo has initiated a community proposal to reduce the total supply of cNETA/NETA tokens by 30% and cancel the BTC fund. The governance voting will begin at 22:00 Beijing time on October 25th and last for three days. The proposal states that in Tokenomics V3, the team introduced the concept of a BTC fund, which allocated 30% of tokens for converting cNETA to cBTC. However, the team now believes that the selling pressure on cNETA caused by this will outweigh the potential benefits of acquiring BTC. Therefore, the proposal suggests destroying 30% of tokens, reducing the supply of cNETA and NETA from 1 billion to 700 million.

View full text