Token Unlocks: CTSI, ACA, EUL, GAL, YGG, and AGIX Set for Release This Week

According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks indicates that CTSI, ACA, EUL, GAL, YGG, and AGIX tokens are scheduled for a one-time release between October 23 and October 29. The details of the token unlocks are as follows: On October 23 at 12:00, 21.43 million Cartesi (CTSI) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $2.8 million and representing 2.91% of the circulating supply. On October 25 at 08:00, 4.66 million Acala (ACA) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $219,000 and representing 0.56% of the circulating supply. On October 26 at 10:07, 145,000 Euler (EUL) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $390,000 and representing 0.78% of the circulating supply. On October 27 at 20:00, 586,000 Galxe (GAL) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $686,000 and representing 1.26% of the circulating supply. On October 27 at 22:00, 12.58 million Yield Guild Games (YGG) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $2.96 million and representing 6.8% of the circulating supply. On October 28 at 08:00, 9.53 million SingularityNET (AGIX) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $1.73 million and representing 0.77% of the circulating supply.

