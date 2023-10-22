copy link
create picture
more
Token Unlocks: CTSI, ACA, EUL, GAL, YGG, and AGIX Set for Release This Week
Binance News
2023-10-22 23:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks indicates that CTSI, ACA, EUL, GAL, YGG, and AGIX tokens are scheduled for a one-time release between October 23 and October 29. The details of the token unlocks are as follows: On October 23 at 12:00, 21.43 million Cartesi (CTSI) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $2.8 million and representing 2.91% of the circulating supply. On October 25 at 08:00, 4.66 million Acala (ACA) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $219,000 and representing 0.56% of the circulating supply. On October 26 at 10:07, 145,000 Euler (EUL) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $390,000 and representing 0.78% of the circulating supply. On October 27 at 20:00, 586,000 Galxe (GAL) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $686,000 and representing 1.26% of the circulating supply. On October 27 at 22:00, 12.58 million Yield Guild Games (YGG) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $2.96 million and representing 6.8% of the circulating supply. On October 28 at 08:00, 9.53 million SingularityNET (AGIX) tokens will be unlocked, worth approximately $1.73 million and representing 0.77% of the circulating supply.
View full text