Ripple, TON, ZKSync, and Starknet Experience Positive Developer Growth

According to CryptoPotato, a new study by Electric Capital reveals that Ripple is among the few projects that saw an increase in developer counts as of October. The XRP ecosystem recorded over 18% YoY growth and currently has 172 monthly active developers. Other projects such as Starknet and zkSync recorded increases of 4% and 6% YoY, respectively, with Starknet boasting 517 monthly active developers and zkSync having 229. Ethereum-based privacy-first zkRollup, Aztec Protocol, experienced over 168% YoY growth and now has 76 monthly active developers, while modular data availability network Celestia trailed closely behind with more than 145% YoY growth, registering 81 monthly active developers. TON settled with a modest 8% YoY growth and a monthly active developer count of 126. As of October 1, 2023, there are 19,300 monthly active open-source developers, marking a 27% decrease in developer numbers compared to October 1, 2022. The departing developers in the crypto sector primarily consisted of newcomers who had been involved in crypto for less than a year and were responsible for approximately 25% of all code commits. The report highlighted a significant drop of 58% in the number of newcomers, a moderate increase of 11% in emerging developers, and a slight 5% uptick in the count of established developers. Electric Capital software engineer Enrique Herreros further noted that developers who stayed in the crypto sector had more experience and pushed code commits more frequently. Despite the recent decline in developer numbers, there remains a substantial increase of 66% in the developer count when compared to October 1, 2020, indicating overall growth in the open-source developer community over the past three years.

