Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple, TON, ZKSync, and Starknet Experience Positive Developer Growth

Binance News
2023-10-22 17:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, a new study by Electric Capital reveals that Ripple is among the few projects that saw an increase in developer counts as of October. The XRP ecosystem recorded over 18% YoY growth and currently has 172 monthly active developers. Other projects such as Starknet and zkSync recorded increases of 4% and 6% YoY, respectively, with Starknet boasting 517 monthly active developers and zkSync having 229. Ethereum-based privacy-first zkRollup, Aztec Protocol, experienced over 168% YoY growth and now has 76 monthly active developers, while modular data availability network Celestia trailed closely behind with more than 145% YoY growth, registering 81 monthly active developers. TON settled with a modest 8% YoY growth and a monthly active developer count of 126. As of October 1, 2023, there are 19,300 monthly active open-source developers, marking a 27% decrease in developer numbers compared to October 1, 2022. The departing developers in the crypto sector primarily consisted of newcomers who had been involved in crypto for less than a year and were responsible for approximately 25% of all code commits. The report highlighted a significant drop of 58% in the number of newcomers, a moderate increase of 11% in emerging developers, and a slight 5% uptick in the count of established developers. Electric Capital software engineer Enrique Herreros further noted that developers who stayed in the crypto sector had more experience and pushed code commits more frequently. Despite the recent decline in developer numbers, there remains a substantial increase of 66% in the developer count when compared to October 1, 2020, indicating overall growth in the open-source developer community over the past three years.
View full text