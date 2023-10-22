Arbitrum Ecosystem DEX Camelot Receives 3.09 Million ARB Grant

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum ecosystem decentralized exchange (DEX) Camelot announced that it has received a grant of 3.09 million ARB tokens. The funds will be distributed in the coming weeks and will be used to attract new builders to the ecosystem, support native protocols, and further adopt ARB. The grant aims to foster growth and development within the Arbitrum ecosystem by encouraging more participants to join and contribute to its expansion. By supporting native protocols and promoting the use of ARB tokens, Camelot hopes to strengthen the overall network and increase its adoption in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

