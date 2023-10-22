copy link
Polygon zkEVM's Total Value Locked Surpasses $60 Million
2023-10-22 11:03
According to Foresight News, data from L2Beat shows that the total value locked (TVL) in Polygon zkEVM has exceeded $60 million. At the time of writing, the TVL reached $60.25 million, with a 14.54% increase in the past 24 hours, setting a new historical high.
