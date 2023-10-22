Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Treasury Targets Crypto Mixers as Primary Money Laundering Concern

Binance News
2023-10-22 04:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has taken a negative stance on crypto mixing services, also known as Convertible Virtual Currency Mixing Services (CVCs). While there are legitimate uses for these services, such as privacy-focused customers seeking to avoid being tracked by blockchain analysis tools, cybercriminals also frequently utilize them. Tornado Cash, a well-known mixer, is currently facing charges in a Manhattan court that could result in a 20-year prison sentence for its founders. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Treasury has now targeted crypto mixers as a whole, aiming to outlaw them entirely. A Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) submitted by FinCEN suggests that CVCs should be designated as a class of transactions of primary money laundering concern, building on findings from cases such as the Bitzlato exchange takedown and the Axie Infinity Heist. Andrea Gacki, FinCEN's director, stated that the proposed NPRM targeting crypto mixers would be the first use of Section 311 Authority against an entire class of transactions. Previously, Section 311 had only been used against individual companies, banks, or countries, such as a private Andorran Bank, Bitzlato, Iran, and North Korea. Section 311 is a part of the Patriot Act that grants the U.S. Department of Treasury the power to remove banking privileges from certain types of accounts, foreign jurisdictions, institutions, or classes of transactions if they are deemed a primary money laundering concern. Once Section 311 is applied, the targeted entity is essentially cut off from the global banking system, significantly hindering its financial survival.
View full text