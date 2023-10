RabbitHole Becomes Second Most Transacted Contract on Optimism Layer 2 in Past Week

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, RabbitHole's co-founder and CEO, Brian Flynn, announced on Twitter that RabbitHole has become the second most transacted contract on the Optimism Layer 2 blockchain in the past seven days. With a total of 109,265 transactions, it trails only Base, which recorded 302,400 transactions during the same period.