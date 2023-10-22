Blockstream Warns Users Of Phishing Email Attacks

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin infrastructure company Blockstream has issued a warning about phishing email attacks impersonating the company. Blockstream has launched an investigation into the matter and is urging users not to click on any suspicious emails claiming to be from the company. The company emphasizes that it will never ask for personal information via email and advises users not to enter or share their mnemonic phrases online with anyone. Users are recommended to upgrade their Jade firmware through the official Blockstream Green wallet app or website.

