Bitcoin's Dominance In Cryptocurrency Market Rises To 49.85%, Highest Since April 2021
Binance News
2023-10-22 01:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Block shows that Bitcoin's dominance in the cryptocurrency market has risen to 49.85%, marking its highest level since April 2021. Bitcoin's dominance typically refers to its importance and share in the overall crypto market, which was around 38% at the beginning of this year.
